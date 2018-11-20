Royal Gold (RGLD) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a $94.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Desjardins set a $98.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Royal Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.86.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $75.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.43.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). Royal Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

In other Royal Gold news, Director Jamie C. Sokalsky acquired 2,000 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.18 per share, for a total transaction of $154,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,078.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sybil E. Veenman acquired 500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.11 per share, with a total value of $39,055.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,446.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 325,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 383.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 39,315 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

