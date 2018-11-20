Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 6,435 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $12,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 627.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVB. Scotiabank set a $183.00 price objective on AvalonBay Communities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Evercore ISI set a $194.00 price objective on AvalonBay Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.88.

In related news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.20, for a total transaction of $1,311,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.51, for a total value of $269,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AVB opened at $187.75 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $152.65 and a 12-month high of $187.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.38.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.87). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 36.54%. The company had revenue of $575.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.21%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 287 apartment communities containing 84,043 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and 16 communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

