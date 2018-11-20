Royal Mail (RMG) Price Target Cut to GBX 280

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.29% from the stock’s previous close.

RMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 605 ($7.91) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Royal Mail to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 537 ($7.02) to GBX 341 ($4.46) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 552 ($7.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 354 ($4.63) target price (down previously from GBX 528 ($6.90)) on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 373.79 ($4.88).

Shares of LON RMG traded down GBX 10.70 ($0.14) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 305.30 ($3.99). 4,827,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,850,000. Royal Mail has a 12 month low of GBX 367.80 ($4.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 575 ($7.51).

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported GBX 13.60 ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 16.60 ($0.22) by GBX (3) (($0.04)).

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

