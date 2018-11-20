Rubicon Technology (RBCN) Board of Directors Approves Share Repurchase Program

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program, which allows the company to repurchase $3.00 million in shares on Monday, November 19th. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 14.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rubicon Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th.

Shares of RBCN opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. Rubicon Technology has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $9.46.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and blanks, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

