Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 1,344 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Henry Schein worth $7,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein stock opened at $86.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.30. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.56 and a 12 month high of $90.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HSIC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.41.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 1,344 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/russell-investments-group-ltd-acquires-1344-shares-of-henry-schein-inc-hsic.html.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.