Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $7.41 Million Position in Chuy’s Holdings Inc (CHUY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 35,871 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.67% of Chuy’s worth $7,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHUY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chuy’s by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,093,000 after buying an additional 174,866 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chuy’s by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,847,000 after buying an additional 88,496 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chuy’s in the second quarter worth $1,981,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Chuy’s by 6.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 953,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,259,000 after buying an additional 60,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chuy’s in the second quarter worth $1,562,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHUY shares. Stephens downgraded Chuy’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Chuy’s from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.57.

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. Chuy’s Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $34.10. The firm has a market cap of $364.77 million, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of -0.15.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). Chuy’s had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $101.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 Chuy's restaurants in 19 states. Chuy's Holdings, Inc was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

