Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 231,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,766 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $7,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 294.7% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 24,238,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,779,000 after acquiring an additional 18,098,035 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 234.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,349,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952,141 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 360.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,495,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,691,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 29,761.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,628,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 278.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,087,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

HTHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.54.

HTHT opened at $27.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Huazhu Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $24.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $402.97 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Analysts predict that Huazhu Group Ltd will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

