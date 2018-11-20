Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th.

CEFS stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,894 shares. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $22.14.

