SagaCoin Price Tops $0.0163 on Major Exchanges (SAGA)

SagaCoin (CURRENCY:SAGA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 20th. Over the last week, SagaCoin has traded down 62.3% against the dollar. One SagaCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Cryptohub and Stocks.Exchange. SagaCoin has a market capitalization of $94,706.00 and $433.00 worth of SagaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00007877 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00019550 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00233311 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000137 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000046 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00001108 BTC.

SagaCoin Coin Profile

SagaCoin (SAGA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. SagaCoin’s total supply is 7,901,840 coins and its circulating supply is 5,801,840 coins. SagaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Saga_Coin. The official website for SagaCoin is sagacoin.net.

Buying and Selling SagaCoin

SagaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SagaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SagaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SagaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

