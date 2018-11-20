SAGE Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $204.14.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAGE. Oppenheimer set a $170.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $205.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity set a $220.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $198.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ SAGE traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.02. The stock had a trading volume of 12,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,998. SAGE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $83.56 and a 1 year high of $195.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 2.76.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.41) by ($0.22). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.97) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics will post -7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 5,593.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate comprises brexanolone, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that has completed III clinical trials for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD).

