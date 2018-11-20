Sailpoint Technologies (SAIL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company’s products and services include Open Identity Platform, Cloud-based Identity Governance, On-premises Identity Governance, Data Access Governance, Identity Analytics, Healthcare Identity Solutions and Federal Identity Solutions. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Sailpoint Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price objective on Sailpoint Technologies and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a market perform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Sailpoint Technologies from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.23.

Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $23.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 591.50. Sailpoint Technologies has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $34.60.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $66.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.22 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $878,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $104,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,000 shares of company stock worth $8,232,670 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,960,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,780,000 after acquiring an additional 935,714 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,978,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,639 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,968,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,473 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,424,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,528 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,278,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,521,000 after acquiring an additional 368,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

