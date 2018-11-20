Sailpoint Technologies (SAIL) Stock Price Down 12.4% After Insider Selling

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) shares traded down 12.4% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $23.62 and last traded at $23.66. 1,415,338 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 987,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

Specifically, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $104,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Howard R. Greenfield sold 50,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $1,621,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 274,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,232,670. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on Sailpoint Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.23.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 591.50.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.14. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $66.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the first quarter worth about $637,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the first quarter worth about $3,572,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the first quarter worth about $424,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the second quarter worth about $804,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

About Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

