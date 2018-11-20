salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) CEO Keith Block Sells 2,160 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $246,628.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,594.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Keith Block also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Thursday, November 15th, Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $278,013.60.

On Tuesday, November 13th, Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $283,996.80.

On Thursday, November 8th, Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.61, for a total value of $308,037.60.

On Tuesday, November 6th, Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.48, for a total value of $292,636.80.

On Thursday, October 25th, Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total value of $289,677.60.

On Tuesday, October 23rd, Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $301,320.00.

On Thursday, October 18th, Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total value of $315,424.80.

On Tuesday, October 16th, Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $313,999.20.

On Thursday, October 11th, Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total value of $297,216.00.

On Tuesday, October 9th, Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $319,788.00.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.67. 13,787,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,560,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $98.68 and a 1 year high of $161.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.30 billion, a PE ratio of 268.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.38.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. Cowen increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,792,319 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,352,421,000 after buying an additional 296,317 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,991,936 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $475,827,000 after buying an additional 78,303 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.3% during the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,080 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $2,865,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in salesforce.com by 16,590.0% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 374,356 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 372,113 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) CEO Keith Block Sells 2,160 Shares” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/salesforce-com-inc-crm-ceo-keith-block-sells-2160-shares.html.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.