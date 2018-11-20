San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Acquires 4,880 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,852 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 20.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,856,347 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,516,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371,432 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $404,981,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 9.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,549,810 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $347,424,000 after acquiring an additional 391,634 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 20.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,670,604 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $217,785,000 after acquiring an additional 634,005 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 58.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,132,036 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $236,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,672 shares during the period. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, EVP Lawrence A. Jacobs sold 66,667 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $4,063,353.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,063,353.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LVS opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.28 and a fifty-two week high of $81.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.59.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The casino operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.18% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.03.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

