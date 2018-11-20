San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $1.75 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (DHR)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 52.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 0.7% of San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 506.4% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher by 62.6% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.14.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $101.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $91.84 and a twelve month high of $110.13.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.88%.

In other news, insider Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 5,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $541,474.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,829 shares in the company, valued at $15,773,514.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 10,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $1,013,055.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,102,873.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,007 shares of company stock valued at $15,202,163 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

