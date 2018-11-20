San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Purchases 1,799 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth $9,622,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 57.5% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 38,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 14,215 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 28.6% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth $1,916,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 11.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM opened at $92.65 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.39 and a 12 month high of $93.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.76%.

In other news, VP Jeff M. Harris sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,205,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Management to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

