San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Sells 3,550 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lowered its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $55.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.94. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 11th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.93.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director William H. Easter III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $175,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

