Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€220.00” Price Target for Volkswagen (VOW3)

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €206.00 ($239.53) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Societe Generale set a €208.00 ($241.86) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €170.00 ($197.67) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €192.16 ($223.44).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

ETR:VOW3 opened at €146.72 ($170.60) on Tuesday. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €124.75 ($145.06) and a 52-week high of €192.30 ($223.60).

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.