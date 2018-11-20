Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Given a $11.00 Price Target by Wedbush Analysts

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) has been given a $11.00 target price by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SGMO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.71.

SGMO opened at $10.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 3.21. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.96 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 88.78% and a negative return on equity of 22.06%. The business’s revenue was up 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director H Stewart Parker acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $27,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Edward R. Conner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $70,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $405,400. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 317,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after buying an additional 125,903 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 557,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after buying an additional 45,520 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,958,000 after buying an additional 73,264 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Sector Gamma AS increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 154,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the period. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation.

