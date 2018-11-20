Sanne Group (SNN) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Headlines about Sanne Group (LON:SNN) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Sanne Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

SNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Sanne Group in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sanne Group in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Sanne Group in a report on Monday, October 15th.

Shares of LON:SNN opened at GBX 563 ($7.36) on Tuesday. Sanne Group has a 12 month low of GBX 579 ($7.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 837 ($10.94).

About Sanne Group

Sanne Group plc is a specialist global provider of outsourced corporate and fund administration, reporting and fiduciary services. The Company operates through seven segments: Debt, Real Estate, Private Equity, Corporate and Institutional, Executive Incentives, Private Client and Treasury. The segments offer services, including fund and corporate administration; accounting and reporting services; asset servicing; loan agency and servicing (Debt); depositary services; compliance monitoring; transaction management; special purpose vehicle (SPV) administration; company secretary/governance support; regulatory reporting services; listing services for the channel Islands Securities Exchange (Corporate and Institutional); director and trustee services; portfolio reporting (private client); philanthropy services (Private Client), and cash and foreign exchange (FX) management (Treasury).

