Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC) Holdings Lifted by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 2,506.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 906,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 872,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.25% of Santander Consumer USA worth $18,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SC. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 92.0% in the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,190,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,167,000 after buying an additional 2,966,681 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 4,253.3% during the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 965,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,341,000 after purchasing an additional 942,950 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 6.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,106,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,015,000 after purchasing an additional 685,963 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 110.0% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,028,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,620,000 after purchasing an additional 539,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 54.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,433,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,777,000 after purchasing an additional 503,207 shares during the last quarter.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Santander Consumer USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.79.

Shares of SC stock opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $21.81. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/santander-consumer-usa-holdings-inc-sc-holdings-lifted-by-lsv-asset-management.html.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

See Also: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.