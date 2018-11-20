SAP (SAP) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €112.00 ($130.23) price objective on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Societe Generale set a €117.00 ($136.05) price objective on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. UBS Group set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. SAP presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €113.33 ($131.78).

Shares of ETR:SAP opened at €88.26 ($102.63) on Monday. SAP has a 1 year low of €81.37 ($94.62) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($117.09).

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution that enables businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics.

