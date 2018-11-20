SAP SE (SAP) Shares Bought by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,971 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 94,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after acquiring an additional 17,051 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 2,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at $713,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the period. 4.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP stock opened at $101.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.29. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $99.20 and a 1-year high of $127.16.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.89.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution that enables businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics.

