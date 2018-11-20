savedroid Price Tops $0.0004 (SVD)

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One savedroid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, Tidex and HitBTC. In the last week, savedroid has traded down 40.8% against the dollar. savedroid has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $1,595.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00009778 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00022103 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00129464 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00199834 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $413.52 or 0.09364868 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000119 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00009221 BTC.

About savedroid

savedroid launched on December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,688,339,238 tokens. savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here. savedroid’s official website is ico.savedroid.com. The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for savedroid is medium.com/@ico_8796.

savedroid Token Trading

savedroid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Tidex, Cobinhood and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade savedroid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy savedroid using one of the exchanges listed above.

