SBA Communications Co. (SBAC) Holdings Raised by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 19.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,531,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,907,000 after buying an additional 1,565,872 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 5.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,074,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,625,000 after buying an additional 158,742 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,719,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,854,000 after buying an additional 24,178 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 33.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,716,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,448,000 after buying an additional 431,539 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,171,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,496,000 after buying an additional 20,449 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Bank of America set a $189.00 price target on SBA Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on SBA Communications from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.58.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $173.14 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $146.13 and a 12-month high of $177.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($1.64). The company had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.17 million. SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 416 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total value of $71,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,850.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian C. Carr sold 249 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total value of $42,823.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,155.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 188,832 shares of company stock valued at $31,071,038. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By "Building Better Wireless," SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services.

