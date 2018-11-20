Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) Shares Bought by Cooper Haims Advisors LLC

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 692,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,675 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 12.3% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $17,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4,245.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Huber Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000.

SCHE stock opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $31.08.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

