Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) Stake Decreased by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,424 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 29,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 53,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $67.47 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $78.34.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

