SCI Engineered Materials (SCIA) and Bloom Energy (BE) Head to Head Contrast

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) and Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SCI Engineered Materials and Bloom Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCI Engineered Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Bloom Energy 1 4 3 0 2.25

Bloom Energy has a consensus target price of $24.86, indicating a potential upside of 71.07%. Given Bloom Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bloom Energy is more favorable than SCI Engineered Materials.

Profitability

This table compares SCI Engineered Materials and Bloom Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCI Engineered Materials 6.28% 24.01% 9.09% Bloom Energy -32.18% N/A -16.88%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.3% of SCI Engineered Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Bloom Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.9% of SCI Engineered Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SCI Engineered Materials and Bloom Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCI Engineered Materials $6.80 million 1.88 $10,000.00 N/A N/A Bloom Energy $375.99 million 4.10 -$262.59 million N/A N/A

SCI Engineered Materials has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bloom Energy.

Summary

SCI Engineered Materials beats Bloom Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SCI Engineered Materials

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. manufactures and supplies materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. The company offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, flat panel displays, photonics, glass, thin film batteries, transparent electronics, and thin film solar products. Its materials are used to produce nano layers of metals and oxides for advanced material systems; and in applying decorative coatings for end uses, such as sink faucets to produce various electronic, photonic, and semiconductor products. The company serves domestic and multi-national corporations, universities, and research institutions. It distributes its products directly, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives in the United States; and independent distributors and manufacturers' representatives internationally. The company was formerly known as Superconductive Components, Inc. and changed its name to SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. in 2007. SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp. and changed its name to Bloom Energy Corporation in September 2006. Bloom Energy Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

