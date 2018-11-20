Science Applications International (SAIC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $66.11

Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $66.11 and last traded at $67.07, with a volume of 9079 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.27.

Several research analysts have commented on SAIC shares. Drexel Hamilton raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.86.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 10th. The information technology services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 57.27%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Corp will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 536.7% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 219.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/science-applications-international-saic-sets-new-1-year-low-at-66-11.html.

About Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. Its offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.