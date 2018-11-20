Seadrill (SDRL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.34

Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.34 and last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 11539 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.44.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on Seadrill in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Seadrill during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seadrill in the 3rd quarter worth $37,675,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Seadrill in the 3rd quarter worth $3,090,000. Sound Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Seadrill in the 3rd quarter worth $2,779,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Seadrill in the 3rd quarter worth $139,080,000. Institutional investors own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL)

Seadrill Limited, an offshore drilling contractor, provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Floaters, Jack-up Rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment offers drilling, completion, and maintenance services for offshore exploration and production wells.

