Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $2.29 Million Stake in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,901 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.80% of Northrim BanCorp worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 61,482 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 77,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 53,915 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 1,593.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 21,954 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NRIM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub raised Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th.

Shares of Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $36.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $45.40.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $24.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.10 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 16.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director Karl L. Hanneman acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $26,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professionals in Alaska. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

