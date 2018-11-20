Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $3.26 Million Stake in Regal Beloit Corp (RBC)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,258 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 5.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,990,000 after acquiring an additional 152,885 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 15.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,387,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,370,000 after acquiring an additional 190,206 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 8.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,382,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,027,000 after acquiring an additional 101,878 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 6.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 655,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,639,000 after acquiring an additional 42,033 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 5.8% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 345,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,473,000 after acquiring an additional 18,835 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBC opened at $77.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51. Regal Beloit Corp has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $86.75.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $925.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.18 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on RBC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Regal Beloit from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Regal Beloit in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regal Beloit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.13.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

