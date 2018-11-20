Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $7.79 Million Stake in Investors Bancorp Inc (ISBC)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 51.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 634,801 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 660,406 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Investors Bancorp worth $7,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 28.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 393,993 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 88,212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Investors Bancorp in the second quarter worth $574,000. Global X Management Co LLC raised its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 21.0% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 65,681 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 42.5% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,306,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,566,000 after purchasing an additional 985,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 651.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 147,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 127,468 shares in the last quarter. 60.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $61,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ISBC opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.62. Investors Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $14.69.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $177.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.19 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.97%.

ISBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 27th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investors Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.79.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

