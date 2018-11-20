Seizert Capital Partners LLC Takes $1.56 Million Position in Colliers International Group Inc (CIGI)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 169,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,153,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,954,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $62.33 on Tuesday. Colliers International Group Inc has a twelve month low of $46.60 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.49.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.60. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business had revenue of $715.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CIGI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Seizert Capital Partners LLC Takes $1.56 Million Position in Colliers International Group Inc (CIGI)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/seizert-capital-partners-llc-takes-1-56-million-position-in-colliers-international-group-inc-cigi.html.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. The company's Sales and Lease Brokerage division offers transaction brokerage services, including landlord representation, tenant representation, and capital markets and investment services, as well as property management, leasing, and valuations.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.