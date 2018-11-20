Select Energy Services (WTTR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Select Energy Services, Inc. is a provider of water solutions to the U.S. unconventional oil and gas industry. It offers drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing as well as complementary water-related services which support oil and gas well completion and production activities including containment, monitoring, treatment, flowback, hauling and disposal. Select Energy Services, Inc. is headquartered in Gainesville, Texas. “

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

WTTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $17.00 price objective on Select Energy Services and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Select Energy Services from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Select Energy Services from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 17th. B. Riley set a $22.00 price target on Select Energy Services and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Select Energy Services from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.08.

Shares of WTTR opened at $10.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Select Energy Services has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $21.96.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $396.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.52 million. Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 158.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Select Energy Services will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the third quarter worth $100,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 61.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 49.5% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the third quarter valued at $208,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the unconventional oil and gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary hose; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Energy Services (WTTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.