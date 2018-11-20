SendGrid Inc (SEND) Holdings Raised by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SendGrid Inc (NYSE:SEND) by 43.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,990 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SendGrid were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in SendGrid during the second quarter worth about $15,842,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SendGrid during the second quarter worth about $3,723,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in SendGrid during the second quarter worth about $174,000. FMR LLC raised its position in SendGrid by 172.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 957,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,386,000 after acquiring an additional 606,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SendGrid during the second quarter worth about $336,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Craig Kaes sold 15,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $499,899.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sameer Dholakia sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $577,976.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,780 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,569. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SendGrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. First Analysis downgraded shares of SendGrid from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SendGrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SendGrid from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SendGrid from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE SEND opened at $36.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of -194.47. SendGrid Inc has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $47.72. The company has a quick ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SendGrid (NYSE:SEND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.04 million. SendGrid had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. On average, research analysts predict that SendGrid Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SendGrid Company Profile

SendGrid, Inc operates as a digital communication platform in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based platform provides various tools to the businesses, including developers and marketers to reach their customers using an email. The company offers services, such as email application programming interface (API), which allow developers to use its API in their preferred development framework and to use its platform to add email functionality to their applications; marketing campaigns that allow marketers to upload and manage customer contact lists, create and test email templates, and execute and analyze email campaigns to engage customers; and expert services to help businesses optimize their email delivery.

