Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SNH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. B. Riley set a $23.00 target price on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Senior Housing Properties Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of SNH stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $19.98.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Senior Housing Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 42.36%. The business had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 26th. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 98.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 584.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Senior Housing Properties Trust Company Profile

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

