Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SNH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Senior Housing Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ:SNH opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Senior Housing Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 42.36%. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 584.0% in the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

