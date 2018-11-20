ServiceNow Inc (NOW) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,093 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 90.1% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 502,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,220,000 after acquiring an additional 237,906 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 990,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,835,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 43.3% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 37,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,454 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $893,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $156.80 on Tuesday. ServiceNow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $112.84 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29. The stock has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of -149.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $673.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.41 million. ServiceNow had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $198.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Macquarie set a $210.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.44.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total value of $405,875.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,652.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $6,384,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 282,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,474,140.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,375 shares of company stock valued at $28,555,410. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

