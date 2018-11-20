ServiceNow (NOW) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

NOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $198.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Macquarie set a $210.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.44.

NOW stock opened at $156.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.33, a P/E/G ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.25. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $112.84 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $673.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.41 million. ServiceNow had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total value of $405,875.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,652.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $6,384,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 282,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,474,140.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,375 shares of company stock worth $28,555,410 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 90.1% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 502,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,220,000 after purchasing an additional 237,906 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 990,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,835,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 43.3% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 37,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

