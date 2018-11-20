SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 3,684 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (AZO)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 210.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 222.4% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 197.5% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 332.7% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $829.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $590.76 and a 12 month high of $839.38.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 18th. The company reported $18.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.92 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 99.70% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 57.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.85, for a total transaction of $7,218,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,862 shares in the company, valued at $10,533,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Andrew Mckenna sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $747.15, for a total value of $2,241,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,436.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,487 shares of company stock valued at $46,667,608 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AZO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MED upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $675.00 to $805.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $830.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on AutoZone from $765.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AutoZone from $779.00 to $775.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on AutoZone from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $790.65.

About AutoZone

AutoZone Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

