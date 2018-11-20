SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.46 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $3,326,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,554,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 55,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,219,000. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 78.8% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 383,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,437,000 after purchasing an additional 169,146 shares in the last quarter.

MUB opened at $107.37 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.42 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a $0.2471 dividend. This is an increase from iShares National Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

