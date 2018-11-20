SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 29,830 Concho Resources Inc (CXO)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Concho Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Concho Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Concho Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Concho Resources by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,444 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CXO opened at $139.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Concho Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $123.63 and a 12 month high of $163.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Concho Resources had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Concho Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CXO shares. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. KLR Group raised shares of Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $166.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $210.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Concho Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.60.

In related news, SVP Erick Nelson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $1,473,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,840,750.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lee Price Moncrief sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $559,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,752.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,320. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

