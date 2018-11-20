ShadowCash One Day Volume Reaches $0.00 (SDC)

ShadowCash (CURRENCY:SDC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 20th. One ShadowCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ShadowCash has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ShadowCash has a total market cap of $443,159.00 and $0.00 worth of ShadowCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ShadowCash alerts:

TeslaCoin (TES) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000271 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00001808 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00008905 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About ShadowCash

ShadowCash (SDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2014. ShadowCash’s total supply is 6,695,133 coins. ShadowCash’s official message board is talk.shadowproject.io. ShadowCash’s official website is shadowproject.io. ShadowCash’s official Twitter account is @SDCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ShadowCash is /r/shadowcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Specification – Block Time: 60 seconds – Difficulty Re-target: every block – Nominal Stake Interest: 2% annually – Min Transaction Fee: 0.0001 SDC – Confirmations: 10 – Maturity: 500 – Min Stake Age: 8 hours – no max age – P2P Port: 51737 – RPC Port: 51736 “

Buying and Selling ShadowCash

ShadowCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShadowCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShadowCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShadowCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShadowCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShadowCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.