Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Realty Income Corp (O)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of O. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,317,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,630,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,367 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 2,512.4% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,072,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,452 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 1,361.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 817,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,983,000 after purchasing an additional 761,717 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 39.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,323,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,868,000 after purchasing an additional 376,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $19,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $58.00 target price on Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on Realty Income from $53.50 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 target price on Realty Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.89.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $527,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,409.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O opened at $63.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Realty Income Corp has a 1-year low of $47.25 and a 1-year high of $64.49.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $338.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.60 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a nov 18 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2205 per share. This represents a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.60%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,400 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

