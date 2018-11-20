Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $506,000 Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 46.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 170.8% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 142.0% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OXY. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.82.

Shares of OXY opened at $73.36 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $62.47 and a 12 month high of $87.67. The firm has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 350.56%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $506,000 Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/sheaff-brock-investment-advisors-llc-has-506000-position-in-occidental-petroleum-co-oxy.html.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.