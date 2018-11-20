Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $885,000 Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (PFF)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 8.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4,735.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,871,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646,948 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,244,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,554,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $13,656,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2,508.1% during the third quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,750,000 after purchasing an additional 356,129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFF stock opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $38.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1565 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st.

About iShares US Preferred Stock ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

