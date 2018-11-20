Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.0% in the third quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 112.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 603.1% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 104.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $84.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $79.78 and a 52 week high of $90.93.

