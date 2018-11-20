Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shoe Carnival’s FY2019 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SCVL. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a neutral rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.40.

SCVL stock opened at $36.95 on Friday. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $641.47 million, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $269.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 8th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 2,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $95,806.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,460 shares in the company, valued at $726,050.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,648,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,485,000 after purchasing an additional 112,623 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,088,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 77.4% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 132,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 57,900 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 2,112.7% in the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 36,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 34,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets.

