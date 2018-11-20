Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Pivotal Research

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Pivotal Research from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.60.

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock opened at $36.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.79. Shoe Carnival has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $45.00.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $269.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.40 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 2,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $95,806.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,460 shares in the company, valued at $726,050.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 68,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 244,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 151,586 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter worth $2,629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets.

